Witness appeal over A27 Poling bike crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash which left a motorcyclist hospitalised.

A 27-year-old man riding a red Kawasaki ZX600 west on the A27 Arundel Road at Poling was badly concussed after his bike went out of control and crashed at around 6.40pm on Monday, August 14, police said.

He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, where he remained overnight for observation, police added.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who noticed the motorbike shortly before it crashed.

Any information can be reported online, emailed to collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phoned in on 101, quoting serial 1175 of 14/08.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.