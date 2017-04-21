Woman taken to hospital after road collision

A 37-year-old woman has been taken to Worthing Hopsital with neck and chest pain after a two-car road traffic collision in Lancing, according to South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb).

Two ambulances and a response car were sent to the collision at The Broadway, Lancing at 12.12pm on Friday (April 21), according to a spokesman.

The spokesman for SECAmb said: “A 37 year old woman was taken to Worthing Hospital with neck and chest pain for treatment and further assessment. “Another elderly patient walked to her nearby home and was being checked out by the car responder but has not been conveyed.”

Sussex Police confirmed they were called to assist ambulance crews.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.