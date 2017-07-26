TRAVEL ALERT: Seafront road blocked following crash

A two car crash has blocked a seafront road this evening (July 26).

The A259 Brighton Road in Southwick has been partially blocked in both directions following the collision between the A283 High Street and Kingston Lane

Police are at the scene and are directing traffic. Delays are being reported in the area.

