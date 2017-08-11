TRAVEL: ‘Considerable’ rail disruption due to trespassers

A joint statement has been issued by Southern Railway and Network Rail regarding ‘considerable disruption’ on services due to trespassers on the railway track.

In it, Southern and Gatwick Express trains are highlighted as being impacted as a result of all four lines of the main Victoria to Brighton line being switched off.

The statement said the move followed sightings of a chase between a group of men, reported by a driver at 12.50pm, on the tracks near Norbury station and that the power was turned off ‘for investigations by the police’.

It added: “By the time lines reopened 90 minutes later, trains and train crew were considerably out of position on this, part of the most congested network in the country.

“We arranged acceptance on TfL, Southeastern, Tramlink and other operators’ services, and on London Buses.

“Unfortunately services in and out of Victoria have been severely disrupted and are likely to remain so for the rest of the day. Passengers are advised to travel via Blackfriars or London Bridge where possible.

“Passengers delayed by 15 minutes or more should claim compensation at southernrailway.com/delayrepay.”

