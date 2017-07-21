TRAVEL: Lorry and two cars in accident on A27

Have your say

Very slow traffic has been reported following an accident involving a lorry and two cars on the A27 in Shoreham.

According to traffic reports, the accident happened in queues of traffic, following a four-car accident on the A27, just before the Lancing manor roundabout.

The accident happened westbound at the A293, traffic reports say.

More to follow.

