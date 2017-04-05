TRAVEL: Lorry sheds glass load at Fontwell roundabout

Glass bottles shed from a lorry at the A27 and A29 Fontwell roundabout are currently being cleared up by the Highways Agency, police have confirmed.

A spokesman said a call came in at 5.24pm this evening and a road closure was put in place while the work was undertaken.

He added: “Road seems to be up and running again now but there may be minor delays as a sweeper has been dispatched.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.