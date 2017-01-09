TRAVEL NEWS: Heavy traffic on M23 following accident

Heavy traffic is expected on the M23 following an accident and broken down vehicle earlier this morning (January 9).

All lanes have been reopened following the accident and broken down vehicle, which is now on the hardshoulder, but congestion is still expected on the M23 northbound at junction nine near Gatwick Airport.

Delays are also expected on junction ten of the A2011 in Crawley following the earlier incident.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.