TRAVEL: Police attend minor A27 collision in Southwick

Police officers have attended a single vehicle collision on the A27 in Southwick, in which minor damage was caused, a spokesperson said.

Police were called to the A27 eastbound, past the Southwick tunnel, at around 5.50pm today (Monday, April 24), the spokesperson confirmed.

A vehicle had collided with one of the barriers, said the spokesperson, confirming that no injuries were reported.

Officers temporarily slowed traffic while the car was being removed from the road, but the road remained open, the spokesperson said.

West Sussex Highways team were called to look at the barriers, but the spokesperson said only minor damage had been caused.

