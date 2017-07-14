TRAVEL: Two-car head-on collision in Goring

Police are at the scene of a two-car head-on collision in Goring.

Officers were called to the collision just after 3pm today (July 14).

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A Citroën and a Skoda were involved in a head-on collision.”

The collision happened on the A259 Goring Road.

Slow traffic has been reported following the collision.

More to follow.

