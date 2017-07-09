TRAVEL: Urgent work to train bridge impacts services

Urgent repair work to a bridge between Portsmouth & Southsea and Portsmouth Harbour is impacting services today (July 7).

Disruption is expected on Great Western Railway between Portsmouth Harbour and Cardiff Central, South West Trains between Portsmouth Harbour and Southampton Central/ Fareham/ Eastleigh/ Woking/ London Waterloo and Southern between Portsmouth Harbour and Littlehampton/ Worthing/ London Victoria.

Network Rail reports it is a result of an engineer identifying a structural fault during an inspection of the bridge which needed ‘urgent work’ and states, as a result, no trains will be able to cross the bridge until the issue can be resolved.

It added: “Trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised. This is expected until the end of the day.

“A replacement bus service will be in place every 30 minutes from 08:30 between Fratton and Portsmouth Harbour, calling at Portsmouth & Southsea.”