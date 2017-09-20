Trek or run for St Barnabas House’s challenge

Registration is still open for St Barnabas House’s fundraising challenge, the South Downs Trek.

This year’s trek will be held on Saturday, October 7, and kicks off Hospice Care Week, an annual week of activity to raise the profile of hospice care across the UK, which takes place October 9 to 15.

Trekkers will set off from Devil’s Dyke at 8am on a challenging trek across the Sussex countryside which concludes at St Barnabas House on Titnore Lane in Goring. Registration for the trek costs just £25 per person, which includes a fundraising pack, South Downs Trek t-shirt, transportation to the start of the route, lunch, refreshments, a souvenir medal and a glass of bubbly at the finish line. The charity asks that participants raise a minimum sponsorship of £250 which will go towards funding the specialist palliative care services it provides. This year’s event will also be open to runners as well as trekkers for the first time since the inaugural trek took place in 2015.

Lucy Bone, events fundraiser at St Barnabas House, said: “We made the decision to open the trek up to runners as well which we are hoping will increase the number of participants who all raise sponsorship for the hospice. Last year over 100 walkers took part in the trek, raising over £40,000 between them which is an incredible amount of money for the hospice.”

Register to walk the South Downs Trek at www.stbh.org.uk/southdownstrek, or, if the participant would like to run, sign up at www.stbh.org.uk/southdownsrun. Registration closes on Sunday, September, 24.

