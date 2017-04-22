Trekkers needed for challenge in support of Worthing charity

Supporters of Worthing Churches Homeless Projects are set to take on the Thames Path Challenge.

Walkers will trek the length of the path between Putney and Henley on September 9.

There are 25km, 50km and 100km options over a 24–33 hour period.

More than 3,000 walkers, joggers and runners will set off on the Saturday to take on their individual challenge and enjoy the beautiful scenery the Thames path offers.

Worthing Churches Homeless Projects are looking for more people to join their team.

Rachel Blair, senior community fundraiser, said: “There are a few of us from the charity taking part along with some volunteers and new supporters, we are all really excited and training hard to make sure we are fit enough for the big weekend. We would absolutely love for more people to join us, it’s really easy to sign up. Please just visit www.wchp.org.uk and go to our events page where you can find all the sign up information and other details about the event. We rely heavily on the support of our local community to keep our services running and would really appreciate your support by joining us for this challenge to help raise funds and awareness about the issues of homelessness.”

To find out more about the challenge,get in touch by emailing info@wchp.org.uk or calling 01903 680740.

The charity supports people in Worthing, Littlehampton, Shoreham and Horsham and has helped more than 1,000 people in the last year.

