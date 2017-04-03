Tribute to deceased Worthing Society members unveiled

Members of the Worthing Society who have passed away have been immortalised in a memorial window on Worthing Pier.

The dedication of window took place on Wednesday, March 29 at the glass window gallery on the pier and was attended by Mayor of Worthing Sean McDonald.

Susan Belton, chairman of the Worthing Society, said the idea for the window came after the society lost two of its key members in 2016; chairman David Sumner, who passed away on May 4, closely followed by president Geoffrey Godden.

Ms Belton said the window, made by local artist Naomi Frances, will be ‘a lasting tribute to their devotion to conservation work and Worthing’s valuable heritage’.

The window features portraits in coloured glass of former presidents Robert Elleray and Mr Godden, founding member Pat Baring, who helped to save Beach House and Mr Sumner.

Ms Belton said: “The window is entitled Guardians of Our Heritage and we hope the window will be a lasting tribute and inspiration to inspire future generations to care for our unique heritage.”

The dedication was followed by a reception in the Art Deco Southern Pavilion, a venue which the chairman believed ‘would have been much appreciated by our late colleagues’.

