Tributes to carnival queen shop owner who died days before turning 100

Family of a great-grandmother who died days before she turned 100 have paid tribute to their ‘strong-willed and generous’ nan who cooked roast dinners well into her nineties.

Connie Trotman, who ran Trotman’s fashion store, died earlier this month.

Connie Trotman in 1936 as Gloucester's first carnival queen. Picture contributed by her family, taken by H.E. Jones and Son Photographers

Her granddaughter Bonita Preston, 44, said: “She was a very generous and caring person.

“She always liked to see the family.”

Born in Ipswich in 1917, Connie moved to Gloucester with her family.

A proud moment for her and her family came in 1936, when Connie was crowned the first Gloucester carnival queen.

She was invited back to the carnival to reprise her role in 2006, on her 89th birthday.

Bonita said: “She was very, very proud to have been a carnival queen.”

After moving to Worthing with her RAF veteran husband Warren, Connie ran Trotman’s fashion store for many years.

Connie’s funeral took place on Saturday at Worthing Crematorium.