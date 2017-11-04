Trisha’s legacy continues

The legacy of one-in-a-million fundraiser Trisha Stubbings continued with a charity night at Calcutta 16 in Shoreham.

Husband Chris Stubbings wanted to honour Trisha by continuing her fundraising efforts after she passed away in June.

Trisha founded the Brighton to Worthing Pier Walk for Worthing Hospital’s breast cancer unit and Chestnut Tree House, raising £750,000.

Chris organised the charity evening last Tuesday to help buy a new electric recliner chair for patients at St Barnabas House hospice, which cared for Trisha and was a cause close to her heart.

Friends and family donated prizes for the raffle, which raised £200, then close friend Andy Lane held an auction, which increased the funds to just over £1,160.

Andy said: “It was an amazing achievement by everybody who attended.

“The evening was, of course, in Trisha’s memory, an acknowledgement of the sheer dedication and hard work she placed into raising money for charity.

“The charity evening was organised and designed to raise money for St Barnabas in the purchasing of a new electric recliner chair, something that had always been close to Trisha’s heart.”

