TSB Worthing raises hundreds for hospital home

TSB Worthing has announced that £850 has been raised by prtners and customers for The Queen Alexandra Hospital Home since it became TSB Worthing’s Local Charity Partner in September, 2016.

During the partnership, TSB Worthing organised numerous fundraising events such as Christmas hampers, Halloween and Easter competitions and cake sales.

The money raised has helped to fund physiotherapy sessions for residents at the charity to help support their mobility.

With TSB’s new charity partnerships due to begin later this month, TSB Worthing would like to thank The Queen Alexandra Hospital Home for the fantastic work it does within its local community and its support as TSB Worthing’s first Local Charity Partner.

Mark Banfield, bank manager at TSB Worthing, said: “Our Local Charity Partnership programme is all about working in partnership to help support the local causes that are the lifeblood of many communities across Britain.

“It’s been fantastic to The Queen Alexandra Hospital Home which is close to our hearts here in Worthing and everyone working here has found our partnership really rewarding.

“As our partnership with The Queen Alexandra Hospital Home comes to an end, I’d like to wish them the very best for the future. As one partnership ends, another one begins so I am pleased to announce that Reaching Families, which supports families with children with special needs in the Worthing area, is our new charity partner for 2017/18.”

Further detail on TSB’s Local Charity Partnerships and the vital role that local charities and social enterprises play in their communities can be found in TSB’s Local Charities Matter report, launched in June 2016.