Turning back the years for charity this bank holiday weekend

A boost from the National Lottery means a popular carnival is back this year and bigger than ever.

Worthing’s Rotary Carnival is returning with a host of medieval-themed family activities this Sunday and Monday in Steyne Gardens.

Chairperson of Worthing Carnival, Sue Worthington, said “Rotary Carnival hopes to make this a family weekend to remember by creating even more opportunities to fundraise and ensuring everyone has a chance to get involved with the festivities.”

This year the carnival is supported by an award from the National Lottery.

There will be two days of family festival events, topped off by the traditional parade along the seafront.

As always, the event is free to attend.

Guests will be able to enjoy performances from Circus Pazaz and their big top, Matt the Clown, the Bubbleman as well as a car show, continental market and live music.

Always wanted to try your hand at tightrope walking? Want to have a go at plate spinning or unicycling? This is the place for you.

The traditional dog competitions will return on Monday, run by Dogs Trust.

Worthing Rotary has raised over £55,000 for Ferring Country Centre in the last few years and has donated to the RNLI, Polio Plus, Marie Curie, the Cleft Lip Association, Water Aid, Shelter Boxes and many others.

Sue added: “We have always been delighted with the support for the Rotary Carnival from local businesses, tourists and of course residents.”

Want to get involved? The carnival is looking for teams of volunteers to stand in the stocks and have water sponges thrown at them – all for charity – at Guildcare’s ‘It’s a Knock Out’ competition.

Call 01903 528613 for more information.