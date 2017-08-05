Two awards for Lyndhurst Infants

Lyndhurst Infant School is currently celebrating two successes.

It has recently completed the criteria to be awarded the Gold Quality Start Award, which is endorsed by Active Sussex, Sport Without Boundaries and University of Chichester.

Pupils and teachers from Lyndhurst Infant School

Sarah Davy, deputy head teacher, said: “Myself and the PE coordinator, Miss Dingwall, have worked tirelessly to ensure that all children are given the opportunity to be involved in an After school club (ASC) sports and locality sporting competitions. We currently have over 74 per cent of our Key Stage One children attending ASC, and this year we have entered many competitions with an A and a B team. The Sports Premium has been used in an innovative way to inspire and promote healthy and active lifestyles.”

The school has also been awarded the Level One Rights Respecting Schools award which recognises that it embeds children’s human rights in its culture.

Sarah Davy said: “We are a child centred school and decisions are made by consulting the children. Just a few examples of how the children have influence over decisions are: the children have voted on the charity to support, how the sports premium money is spent and which pantomine they would like to see at Christmas. I have used sea creature soft toys to link to articles in the UN convention of children’s rights and these have proved very successful in helping the children to remember their rights. All the team have worked hard to help the children to learn about their rights.”

