Two bedroom bungalow close to the seafront

This detached bungalow which is pleasantly situated in popular South Beaumont, close to Mewsbrook Park and only a short walk from the seafront in Littlehampton.

The property, in Fishers Close, has recently been modernised and is also offered for sale in excellent decorative order throughout making internal viewing necessary to fully appreciate this lovely bungalow.

Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, lounge/dining room with French doors to rear garden, modern refitted kitchen with built-in electric oven/hob, two bedrooms, third bedroom/dining room, refitted modern white shower room/WC and an additional separate WC.

Outside there is a gated private drive which provides off-road parking and accesses the garage, which has power, light and up-and-over door.

The rear garden has a patio area, lawn, garden shed and summerhouse and is well-enclosed by a brick wall.

Fishers Close is situated between Rustington and Littlehampton and is off Fairway, which in turn leads into Tideway.

Price £365,000 Freehold.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Hawke and Metcalfe, 104 The Street, Rustington, BN16 3NJ.

Telephone 01903 850450 or email: sales@hawkemetcalfe.co.uk