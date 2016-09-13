United to get £5k to fund pavilion repairs

Lancing United football team are to benefit from up to £5,000 to renovate the pavilion they use on Saturdays.

The team rent a pitch at Monks Recreation Ground on Saturday afternoons, but only half of the pavilion is currently usable following storm damage last Easter.

Players offered to use their trade skills to carry out the repairs free of charge if Lancing Parish Council were able to fund the necessary materials.

At a parish council meeting last Wednesday councillor Geoff Patmore pointed out that a previous grant to the Lancing Village team for Orient Recreation Ground was working well.

Councillors agreed to contribute up to £5,000 from the Community Project Fund so that the pavilion could be made usable for the whole of the season.

Councillor Gloria Eveleigh, chairing the meeting, also called on members to show their support by helping out or bringing refreshments.

