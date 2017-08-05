Unleased dog centre raises £700 for WADARS with show

Worthing’s Dog Day Care Centre Unleashed hosted a fun family dog show earlier this month, raising more than £700 for WADARS.

Held on Sunday, July 16, the dog show welcomed all dogs of all shapes and sizes with categories including ‘Best Six Legs’ and ‘Best Trick’.

Polly Barsdell, general manager, said: “We wanted to celebrate everything that’s brilliant about our four legged friends in all their gorgeous varieties. It was our second big show and I’m sure by the end of the week we will be planning our next one!”

Whilst not showing off in the ring dogs could enjoy a range of activities including dog face painting, dog massage, Frozzies Frozen Dog Yoghurt, Burts Dog Biscuits and lots of beautiful hand made products. Their two legged owners were also kept busy shopping, with stalls including tasty Giuseppes Italian Gelato.

WADARS has been rescuing animals since 1969 including more than 1,500 injured and orphaned wildlife every year. They also rehome over 600 unwanted or abandoned pets every year.

Charity spokesperson, Tracy Cadman, the operations manager, said: “We are grateful for Unleashed for choosing to fundraise for us. The day was a lot of fun and the donation will go a long way to helping us continue our work in the local area.”

Unleashed has been operating since 2012 and welcomes up to 60 a day to its day care centre, hotel and grooming service. The dog show was the perfect opportunity to unveil their new raw pet food shop on the premises in collaboration with online retailer www.intheraw.uk.com, with products including marrow bones, healthy treats, dog ice creams and raw meals for dogs and cats.

For more information about Unleased, visit www.unleashed.uk.com.

