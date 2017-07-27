Unlikely pastry thief strikes at Worthing station...

A thief has been unmasked at Worthing station – but it is not one of the usual suspects.
According to Herald reader and passenger Daniel De Conceicao Silva, a hungry seagull has been helping itself to treats from a platform café on a regular basis.
Daniel said: “A devious seagull tested the security at Worthing station on platforms 1 and 2 on Monday morning at 7.45am.
“I witnessed the suspect trying to steal a panini or pastry.
“The member of staff explained the cheeky animal stole a chocolate bar the other day.”
Have you caught the cheeky bird in the act? Send us your tales and pictures to news@worthingherald.co.uk
Almost Done!
Registering with Worthing Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.