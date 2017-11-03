UPDATE: 26-year-old arrested after immigration raid at Worthing curry house

A failed asylum seeker, aged 26, has been arrested following an immigration raid at a curry house in Worthing.

Acting on intelligence, immigration enforcement officers visited Curry Land, Tarring Road, Worthing, at about 7.10pm yesterday (Thursday, 2 November), a Home Office spokesman confirmed.

They arrested a 26-year-old Bangladeshi man who was found to be a failed asylum seeker, the spokesman said.

He is currently in immigration detention while steps are taken to remove him from the UK.

The business was served with a notice warning that a financial penalty of up to £20,000 may be imposed on the employer unless evidence is provided that appropriate right to work document checks were carried out, such as seeing a passport or Home Office document, according to the Home Office.

Assistant Director Richard Lederle, head of the South East Immigration Enforcement team, said: “When our team entered the restaurant the man we arrested tried to escape but was found by our officers hiding in the kitchen.

“Using illegal labour is not a victimless crime; it cheats the taxpayer, undercuts honest employers and means legitimate job seekers are denied employment opportunities.

“It also exploits some of society’s most vulnerable people.

“I urge anyone with specific and detailed information about suspected immigration abuse to get in touch.”

People with information about suspected immigration abuse can contact https://www.gov.uk/report-immigration-crime or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.