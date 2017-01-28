UPDATE: Car hits fence in Worthing crash

A person became trapped in a vehicle after it left a road and crashed into a fence.

Emergency services were called to the collision in Shakespeare Road at about 4.45pm.

Car hits fence in Worthing crash.

A spokesman for the fire service said one person was trapped in the car. They were freed by crews manually without the need of rescue equipment.

An eyewitnesses said the Air Ambulance landed in Amelia Park nearby.

Police said the incident was initially reported as a serious collision and the road was closed.

The person was checked over at the scene but was not seriously injured, a police spokesman added.

