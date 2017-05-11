UPDATE: Charity shop heartened by residents’ support...and biscuit donations

A Worthing charity shop, which suffered a break-in on Tuesday night, is back open today and delighted by the support shown by the public.

Staff at Guild Care charity shop in Warwick Street were left ‘anxious and upset’ after coming in to work on Wednesday morning to find a smashed window and the back office left ‘a mess’.

While nothing seemed to have been taken during the break-in, staff noted the intruder appeared to have eaten all the biscuits left in the store.

Since reopening today, deputy manager Della Griffiths said the support from customers has been ‘brilliant’.

She said: “We’ve had lots of donations of biscuits, which is really sweet.

“When people get together it’s really nice.

“It puts your faith back in human nature.”

The store was forced to close for the day on Wednesday, meaning the charity lost out on around £500 revenue.

But since then the broken back office window has been fixed and a forensic team has gathered fingerprints.

Police ask anyone with information about the break-in, or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area on Tuesday night, to report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/report-online/ or call 101 quoting serial 255 of 10/05.

