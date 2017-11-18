UPDATE: Firefighters called to petrol tanker incident on A27

Firefighters were called to the A27 after reports a petrol tanker was on fire earlier this afternoon (November 18).

A spokesman for the fire service said three pumps and a foam tender were sent to the incident on the A27 in Falmer.

The spokesman said when firefighters arrived they found the brakes of the vehicle had overheated. Crews used hose reels to cool the brakes.

“It was carrying fuel but there was no fire situation thankfully,” the spokesman added.