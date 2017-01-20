UPDATE: Firefighters stand down after Worthing Hospital ‘false alarm’

Three fire engines that were sent to Worthing Hospital this morning have left after no fire was found.

Firefighters were called to the hospital at 8.51 this morning after a ‘slight smell of smoke’ was reported, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

However it was discovered to be a ‘false alarm’ and crews left at 9.17am the spokesperson later confirmed.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.