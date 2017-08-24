UPDATE: Judge’s decision on Southwick man detained in Turkey could take ‘up to a month’

An MP has raised concerns that the case of a Southwick man detained in Turkey was not dismissed at an initial hearing yesterday (Thursday, August 24).

Toby Robyns, from Southwick, has been detained at Bodrum Airport on suspicion of attempting to fly out of the country with coins he found while snorkelling.

The office of East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton confirmed he had been arrested and is accused of finding Turkish artefacts without notifying the authorities.

Mr Loughton, who is working with the Foreign Office and the British Embassy in Turkey, said today: “I am disappointed that the judge did not dismiss the case at Mr Robyns’s initial hearing yesterday.

“As I have said before, this was an innocent albeit foolish mistake and I hope the judge will dismiss the case as soon as possible.

“There is an added concern that the judge’s final decision, to pardon or sentence, could take up to a month.

“However we can be encouraged that we have a good ambassador working in Turkey who is pulling out all the stops to ensure Mr Robyns is treated fairly and properly.”

Mr Robyns is currently being held in a Turkish prison, according to national media.

Mr Loughton said Mr Robyns’ family did not wish to make a comment.