Search

UPDATE: Male in ‘serious condition’ after incident at Teville Gate

Police and the ambulance have been called to Teville Gate, in Worthing
Police and the ambulance have been called to Teville Gate, in Worthing

Emergency services have been called to Teville Gate, in Worthing, to reports a person had fallen from the car park, according to a spokesman for Sussex Police.

Police said they were called to the scene at 4pm on Friday (September 29)

The air ambulance landed in Homefield Park, Worthing

The air ambulance landed in Homefield Park, Worthing

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “A male is in a serious condition and the air ambulance has landed to take him to hospital.”

A spokesman for the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance (KSS) confirmed the air ambulance was called to an incident in Worthing and reportedly landed in Homefield Park.