UPDATE: Male in ‘serious condition’ after incident at Teville Gate

Emergency services have been called to Teville Gate, in Worthing, to reports a person had fallen from the car park, according to a spokesman for Sussex Police.
Police said they were called to the scene at 4pm on Friday (September 29)
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “A male is in a serious condition and the air ambulance has landed to take him to hospital.”
A spokesman for the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance (KSS) confirmed the air ambulance was called to an incident in Worthing and reportedly landed in Homefield Park.
