UPDATE: Missing woman Hilary Abbott found

Police have confirmed missing woman Hilary Abbott from Eastbourne has been ‘found safe’.

In a statement it said: “She was located in East Croydon shortly before 5pm on Sunday (January 15) after going missing from Eastbourne District General Hospital around 1pm.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.