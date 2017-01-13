UPDATE: Motorcyclist left ‘on the ground’ following collision

A car ‘didn’t stop’ following a collision that left a motorcyclist ‘on the ground’ earlier this afternoon.

Police, fire and ambulance services attended a collision between a car and a motorbike outside the Harvester pub in Lancing.

Officers were called just after 1.30pm, a police spokesperson said.

“The car, which is described as small and grey, didn’t stop leaving the driver of the motorcycle on the ground,” the spokesperson added.

South East Coast Ambulance service (SECAmb) sent an ambulance to the scene and treated the motorcyclist, a man in his twenties, a spokesperson for SECAmb said.

The man was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with a leg injury as a priority, the spokesperson added, but was fully conscious throughout and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Traffic was seen to be moving slower along Grinstead Lane while emergency crews attended the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 620 of 13/01.

