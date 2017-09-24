UPDATE: Probe into cement works inferno continues

An investigation into the cause of a fire at the old Shoreham cement works will continue this evening.

Firefighters were called to the huge blaze in Upper Beeding, between the A238 and the River Adur, at 2.30am this morning (September 24), after receiving reports of buses on fire.

Firefighters were called to the huge blaze in the early hours of this morning (September 24)

Six fire engines were sent to tackle the blaze, which had ripped through 23 coaches, completely destroying 19. Read our original story here.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed the fire investigation was ‘still ongoing’.

He said: “We still have crews on scene who have been damping down hot spots.

“Police are carrying out the investigation with us and we will be going back at 8pm this evening to make sure everything is safe.”

Nineteen coaches were destroyed in the blaze