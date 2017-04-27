UPDATE: Rampion confirm Moby Dig will not be removed this weekend

Rampion have confirmed the digger stranded off Worthing Beach will not be removed this weekend, after photos showed diggers gathered on the beach at low tide last night.

Yesterday’s low tide (on Thursday, April 27) gave a rare chance to glimpse more of the 80-tonne digger, named Moby Dig by our readers.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell

It has been stuck off Worthing beach for more than three weeks.

Photos showed several diggers gathered on the beach alongside other materials, but a Rampion spokesperson confirmed these were not preparing to remove the digger.

The spokesperson said: “What you will have seen happening will have been work related to the installation of ducting and cabling from Brooklands, which will carry fibre optic cable from the wind farm.”

Rampion is continuing to work on a plan to retrieve the vehicle over the coming weeks, the spokesperson said.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell

“We’re investigating options to retrieve the vehicle by both land or sea and we’re working with the Maritime Coastguard Agency, the Marine Management Organisation and the Environment Agency in coordinating and agreeing plans for the vehicle recovery,” said the spokesperson,adding: “We thank local people for bearing with us over this period.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.