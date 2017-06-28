UPDATE: Seven taken to hospital following collision in Goring

Seven people have been taken to hospital following a two car collision in Goring, but most injuries are not believed to be serious, an ambulance spokesperson said.

The collision between two cars occurred in Goring Road and Parklands Avenue at around 1.30pm today (Wednesday, June 28).

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Four ambulances, two parademedic cars and a critical car were sent to the scene, the spokesman from South East Coast Ambulance Service said.

Six people were taken to Worthing Hospital.

“These six are not thought to have suffered serious or life-threatening injuries,” the spokesman confirmed.

A 17-year-old male passenger was taken to Royal Sussex Hospital in Brighton suffering from possible chest injuries, the spokesman said.

At the scene. Photo by James David

Both Goring Road and Parklands Avenue were blocked and police closed Sea Place and Shaftesbury Avenue while they dealt with the collision, a spokesperson said.

Goring road has now been reopened.

The fire service also sent three crews to the scene.