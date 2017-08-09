UPDATE: Travellers issued notice to leave Sompting site

The police have issued travellers on Sompting Recreation Ground with a legal notice to leave, according to Adur District Council.

Caravans first pitched up on Sompting Recreation Ground on Friday (August, 4).

More caravans arrived on the green yesterday (Tuesday, August 8), after a group pitched on Adur Recreation Ground were evicted by police.

A spokesman from Adur District Council said: “We are aware of the unauthorised encampment and the potential impact on the local community.

“Having worked with our partners, we’ve been informed that the police have granted a section 61 notice and we are expecting the unauthorised encampment to leave the site in the next 24 hours.”

According to guidance issued by the Association of Chief Police Officers (ACPO), police can use powers under Section 61 or 62 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 to bring about the removal of unauthorised encampments for several reasons – including if local amenities are deprived to communities or if there is local disruption to the economy.

The guidance states that the mere presence of an encampment, without any aggravating factors, should not normally create an expectation that police will use eviction powers.

Organisers of a community event planned on Sompting Recreation Ground on Sunday, Sompting Splash, said yesterday that they were ‘closely monitoring the situation’.

Sompting Big Local wrote in a statement on their Facebook page: “We are closely monitoring the situation and are giving every opportunity for the matter to be resolved.

“The health and safety of all those attending are our priority.

“A decision will be made later in the week after seeking advice from the relevant authorities.”

A spokesman from Adur Distict Council confirmed that a Notice of Direction to leave the sites had been issued to the travellers on Tuesday, to start the legal progress of evicting the unauthorised encampments from council land.

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, said he was working with police and the council over the issue and advised residents to report any anti-social behaviour to police.