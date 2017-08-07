UPDATE: Travellers set to leave Shoreham recreation ground

Travellers are in the process of moving off a recreation ground in Shoreham after being issued a police notice, according to the council.

Several caravans pitched up on Adur Recreation Ground over the weekend.

Caravans in Adur Recreation Ground

Another group of caravans arrived on Sompting Recreation Ground on Friday.

A spokesman from Adur District Council said: “The police have issued a Section 61 notice on the travellers at Adur Recreation Ground, who are presently in the process of moving off.

“Both groups of travellers were issued with a Notice of Direction to leave the sites as the council started the legal progress to evict the unauthorised encampments from council land.

“The Council continues to liaise with the police on this matter.”