UPDATE: Two people in hospital after two collisions in Goring

A driver and a 17-year-old male pedestrian have been taken to hospital following two seperate collisions in Goring today (Thursday, June 29).

Emergency services were called to Titnore Lane, Goring, after a single car collision was reported at 1.45pm.

The car had ‘left the road and struck a wall’, according to an ambulance spokesman.

Two paramedic cars and an ambulance were sent to the scene.

A woman driver in her 50s, who was suffering back pain, was taken to Worthing Hospital to be treated, the spokesman said.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the scene and reopened at 4.30pm.

Less than thirty minutes later, emergency services were called to a collision involving a pedestrian and a fire engine at the Goring Crossways roundabout in Littlehampton Road, Goring, at 2.10pm.

The pedestrian, a 17-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, with a head injury, according to police.

A spokesperson from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are in close contact with the police and ambulance service.

“We are naturally concerned about the condition of the pedestrian, and for our staff involved, but we are unable to comment further while investigations into this incident are underway.”

The road was closed in both directions and motorists were being asked to avoid the area.

It was reopened at 5pm, said police.