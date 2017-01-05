UPDATE: Two people taken to hospital following collision

Two people were taken to hospital following a three-vehicle collision, according to Sussex Police.

Initial police reports said the incident involved a car and a van, occurred in Langbury Lane, with officers called to the scene at 11.31am.

Police later confirmed a car was in collision with two other vehicles.

Two people were taken to hospital but injuries were not thought to be serious, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.