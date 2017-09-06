UPDATE: Van in Goring left ‘severely damaged’ by fire

A van, which may have contained tins of paints, was left ‘severely damaged’ by a fire this morning in Goring, a spokesman said.

The fire service received reports of a van on fire at 10.40am today (Wednesday, September 6), the spokesman said.

One fire engine from Worthing was sent to the scene at Littlehampton Road in Goring, at the bottom of the hill by Highdown Towers.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus and a foam get, according to the spokesman.

The fire, which is believed to have started accidentally, left the van ‘severely damaged’, the spokesman confirmed.