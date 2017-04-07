UPDATE: Woman hospitalised with facial injuries after bus collision

A bus collision at the Holmbush roundabout in Shoreham caused severe traffic delays earlier today.

Four people received minor injuries in the collision between a bus and a VW transporter just before 12pm, police say.

Two ambulances and an ambulance car were sent to the incident, a spokesperson for the South East Coast Ambulance service (SECAmb) said.

One woman was treated for facial injuries and was taken to Worthing Hospital, along with two others.

An eyewitnesse described nearby traffic as ‘chaos’.