UPDATE: Worthing A27 reopened following collision

The A27 has been reopened following a collision this morning.

Police were called at 9.09am today to the A27 in Worthing near the junction with Ivydore Avenue.

Initial reports suggest it was a two car collision.

The road was closed both ways from the A280.

Firefighters and the ambulance service attended the scene, though police say injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police thanked the public for their patience.