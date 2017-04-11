UPDATE: Worthing fire being treated as an accident

A fire which spread to a home in Worthing after a car caught alight this evening is being treated as an accident, the fire service has said.

One crew was initially called to the property in Cotswold Road after several reports were received a car was on fire.

The fire service said as firefighters arrived they discovered it had spread to the garage of the 5m by 10m two storey building.

Two more crews attended and fought the flames. The blaze is now out.

Two crews are still at the scene carrying out final safety checks. No-one was injured.