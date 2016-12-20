UPDATED: Woman taken to hospital after crash near seafront

A woman became trapped in her car earlier today (December 20) when her car collided with a van near the seafront, police confirmed.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said the woman collided with the van in Seldon Road, at the junction of Church Walk in Worthing at 12.10pm.

He added: “One driver complained of shock and the other, a woman, complained of a back injury.”

A spokesman from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) confirmed the woman was medically trapped and has been taken to hospital.

He said: “A woman was trapped and this required the car roof to be removed.”

Three fire engines attended the scene of the crash.

Richard Airey, media relations manager from South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) confirmed the woman was taken to Worthing Hospital.

He said: “Two people were injured from the crash, one patient with a hand injury and one with a head injury”.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.