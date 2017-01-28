This beautifully-presented Victorian period terraced house has just come to the market in a sought-after tree-lined road within easy walking reach of Worthing mainline railway station.

The property, in South Farm Road, offers a wealth of period-style features which include fireplaces, stripped wood floors and doors together with ornate ceiling cornicing.

Accommodation comprises a reception hallway, through lounge, kitchen with many integrated appliances, dining room, three bedrooms plus a bathroom with a further shower room/WC.

Outside, there is a brick-paved driveway with parking for two vehicles plus a good-size rear garden area complete with summerhouse and useful rear access.

A great family home in a most central location.

Price £420,000.

All enquiries to W Welch Estate Agents on 01903 898000.