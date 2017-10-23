Victorious Findon villagers ready to reopen post office

A post office that villagers brought back from the dead with a huge fundraising effort will reopen this Sunday.

After Findon’s post office and shop suddenly closed at the end of May, residents were left without a general store closer than Findon Valley.

But that was not to be the end, with villagers banding together to raise money to buy the shop as a community.

After a brief but hugely successful fundraising period, the community campaign was able to raise money in the region of £400,000.

They had further success when they were able to buy the store at auction in July, wiht money left over to pay for renovations.

Chairman of Findon Parish Council Peter Goldsworthy, who led the buyout, said: “A huge roar went up when the hammer went down and we got it.”

Now after refurbishment and a consultation with villagers on what they want the shop to sell, the post office and shop will reopen this Saturday.