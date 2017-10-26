VIDEO: Abandoned pooch Bert nursed back to health after dog warden rescue

A lonely pooch discovered on Highdown Hill by a dog warden has been nursed back to health after undergoing a serious operation.

Staffordshire Bull Terrier Bert is in the care of Dogs Trust in Shoreham and is now seeking a new home.

Tracey Rae, Dogs Trust Shoreham rehoming centre manager, said: “Although a dog is for life, sadly we’ve seen an increase in dogs handed over to the charity deemed ‘too old’ by owners.

“Bert’s story is made all the sadder due to be being dumped on South Downs. We’re just thankful that he was found and is now with us.”

A spokesman for Worthing Borough Council said: “When our dog wardens took Bert to the vets he had a terrible ear infection which, having been left for so long, required extensive treatment.

“Despite best efforts from the vets Bert has had to undergo serious surgery to remove the entire ear. We’re happy to report that he has recovered really well and is now a happy pain free boy!”

Are you interested in adopting Bert? Visit the Dogs Trust website to find out more.