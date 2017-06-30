VIDEO: Air ambulance lands in Victoria Park

The air ambulance has landed in Victoria Park, Worthing, following a medical emergency this morning (June 30), according to Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance.

It was called to the scene at 8.15am, a spokesman for the service has confirmed.

The air ambulance was called at 8.45am. Picture: Michael Drummond

The spokesman added: “Air ambulance crews responded to a medical incident and landed at Victoria Park, Worthing.

“A patient was treated at the scene before being taken to Worthing Hospital by road ambulance.

“Crews were assisted by the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb).”

A spokesman for SECAmb said: “This was a call which the air ambulance assisted us at a private address.”