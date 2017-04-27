VIDEO: Fatboy Slim trains for his Wild Life headline spot

Hove’s Norman Cook – aka Fatboy Slim – has released a Rocky-inspired viedo of him in training for his headline spot at this year’s Wild Life Festival.

The video sees him running from his home and passing some of Brighton’s famous landmarks before finishing his training on the grounds of Shoreham Airport, where he will perform to thousands of festivalgoers in June.

In the video the renowned DJ, musician and record producer is joined by performing arts group, Shoreham Allstars, who will also be performing at the festival.

Festivalgoers can look forward to ‘a lot of new content’, according to the DJ, who has previously won ten MTV VMA’s and two BRIT awards.

His latest single ‘Where you iz’ has had more than 500,000 Spotify streams.

David O’Connell, manager of the Shoreham Allstars, said: “Wild Life is one of the highlights of the Allstars’ calendar and it is fantastic to be invited to play there again.

“It’s a unique experience for the kids to be part of it all and is something they’ll never forget. Bring it on!”

The festival is returning to the airport for the third time and will take place on Friday, June 9 and Saturday June 10.

It was started by Disclosure and Rudimental in 2015 and now attracts thousands of festivalgoers.

Fatboy Slim was the first headliner to be announced in this year’s line-up and will be performing on the Friday.

