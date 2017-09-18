VIDEO: Fearne Cotton backs our Together for Tyler campaign

The Observer and Spirit FM’s Together for Tyler campaign has received huge celebrity endorsement

TV and radio host Fearne Cotton says it is 'beyond time' the community help Tyler Murphy, a young man from Barnham who has a brain tumour and desperately needs adaptations to his home.

Tyler Murphy and Fearne Cotton

Fearne is a patron of Tyler’s charity, Tyler’s Trust, and came along to the charity’s big funday at Barnham Community Hall on Sunday with her husband, Jessie Wood to meet families supported by the charity.

Backing the campaign, Fearne said: "What you guys are doing and how you're helping is genius because Tyler has done so much for so many people and you can't really understand the effect Tyler and his mum's work has until you come to something like this and see how many people are just having a really great time.

"That wouldn't be happening without these guys so it's beyond time.

"These's guys need a real helping hand now in what they need to make Tyler's life easier. I back this campaign so fully and hope all of you out there can help in any way you can."

Children meet Disney princesses

The Observer and Spirit's Together for Tyler campaign seeks to raise £30,000 so Tyler, who struggles with mobility, can have a bedroom and wetroom built downstairs in his house. He has been sleeping in a makeshift bed in the living room for more than a year now because he can't get up the stairs. Click here for more about the campaign

Fearne again met the many families and youngsters that Tyler and his mum Jan support, having also been at last year’s annual day.

Fearne and Tyler have become friends over a number of years after Tyler was nominated for the Radio 1 Teen Hero awards and the pair chat regularly, Fearne becoming a patron of Tyler's Trust.

Fearne said: "When I first heard about what Tyler and his mum were doing with Tyler's Trust, and also Tyler's back story and what he deals with on a daily basis, I was just completely in awe of everything they do, the time, the effort, the energy the selflessness.

Tyler and others in a classic MG

"The fact that, although Tyler's got a lot of stuff that he's dealing with in his own life, he is constantly thinking of other people.

"That was a really beautiful moment, the first time I read Tyler's story and understood what he was doing and how he was reaching out to other children in the local area, going into the hospitals, I just thought that was remarkable and I wanted to help in any way I could and that's how we forged our friendship.

"We chat a lot on the phone and meet up when we can and this is a really important day, getting all the kids who can come with their families and just have a really fun day where they can just focus on having a nice time and creating beautiful memories, it's certainly a special day in your calendar.

"I tend to send lots of Star Wars things his way because that's his life," she added.

Tyler with some of the families he supports through Tyler's Trust

Tyler said: "We are incredibly lucky to have Fearne involved with the charity and even to bring your husband to our event means so much because we have a special relationship with our children and we're very thankful."

A host of activities were enjoyed by children of all ages, including car rides in some classic and modern sports cars like a bright green Lamborghini.

Owls Out and About brought along a number of different owls for children to touch, there were games, giant bubbles, portrait photographs and a lot more, while every child went away with a host of goodies and a big smile.

Two youngsters enjoying the day

Bubbles fun

Owls Out and About with two youngsters

