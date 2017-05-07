VIDEO: Firefighters battle blaze at Sussex home

A bungalow in Sussex was gutted by a blaze last night (May 6).

Four crews were called to the home in Drift Lane, Selsey, at about 8.20pm.

Around 60 per cent of the building and roof were damaged by flames and it was 100 per cent damaged by heat and smoke.

